President Ilham Aliyev: Not only Armenian army, but also Armenian government was shaken by April battles

Date: 9 February 2017

Baku, February 9, AZERTAC

“Last April the Armenian armed forces attempted an armed provocation against us. But it was much to their regret. The Azerbaijani army dealt such a blow to them that they have not recovered even until today. Not only the Armenian army, but also the Armenian government was shaken by the April battles, their generals were sacked,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the family members of national hero Chingiz Gurbanov.

The head of state said the Armenian society is in a state of panic and anxiety. “The Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani government retook part of the occupied lands from the invaders. Now those lands are under reconstruction and Azerbaijani citizens will return to those territories,“ President Ilham Aliyev said.

“After the April battles Armenia has tried very hard to raise the issue at an international level. They have done their utmost so that the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which Armenia is a member of, expresses its position. But there is not any legal basis."

"We are in our own land. We have no claims against Armenian lands although we all know very good that today’s Armenia was founded in the historical Azerbaijani soil. We will not give our own lands to anyone," said the President.

"That is why the tension and clashes on the line of contact and April battles are our internal affair. Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the world recognizes this. This conflict can be solved only on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

