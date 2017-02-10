Date: 10 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

“On February 9, military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed the military vehicle with military personnel inside belonging to the enemy with an accurate fire strike in the Agdere-Tartar direction of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

“The enemy continues to hide the information about their losses,” the Ministry added.

Defence Ministry: Armenia’s military vehicle with military personnel inside destroyed