Date: 10 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation led by Georgia’s Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani.

The sides praised the comprehensive development of partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia as friendly and neighborly countries.

The ministers emphasized the importance of successful cooperation in the fields of justice, penitentiary and notary services and continuation of reciprocal exchange of experience.

The two also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss bilateral cooperation