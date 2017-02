Date: 10 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 10 AZERTAC

Alexander Lapshin, extradited from Minsk, met with employees of Israel’s Embassy in Baku.

The meeting was organized upon the requirements of international law, as well as the appeal of the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

