Date: 11 February 2017 10:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 11 AZERTAC

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters has won totally 32 medals at the European Clubs Taekwondo Championships held in Antalya, Turkey.

Azerbaijani fighters claimed seven medals including two golds on the last day of the tournament.

The gold medals came from Milad Beigi Harchaqami and Patimat Abakarova.

Radik Isayev and Ramin Azizov claimed the silvers while Yaprak Erish, Farida Azizova and Jeyhun Hasanli scooped the bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan’s Gilan Sports Club was ranked first and was named the most powerful club of the continent.

More than 900 athletes from 40 countries attended the tournament.

Azerbaijani athletes will also attend “Turkish open” international tournament to be held on February 11.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win 32 medals at European Clubs Taekwondo Championships