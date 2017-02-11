Date: 11 February 2017 18:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

“There is no need to politicize the issue of Alexander Lapshin,” said deputy head of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration's foreign relations department Novruz Mammadov.

He said this is a legal matter between the states, adding the compliance with the law is an important global issue.

“This is an issue, which is backed by international law. In this case, intergovernmental cooperation becomes more sincere,” he said.

“Russia is a big state. Russia and Azerbaijan enjoy close ties which have a long history. Over the years, we have taken the best bases of processes that took place during the past two centuries and built cooperation between the two countries,” Mammadov said.

He stressed that the strategic partnership, friendly and neighborly relations between the two countries are built on a solid foundation. “Azerbaijan-Russia ties are unshakable,” he added.

Novruz Mammadov: There is no need to politicize Lapshin’s issue