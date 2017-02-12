Baku hosts trainings of World Cup gymnasts

Date: 12 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 12, AZERTAC

Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena has hosted a training camp of athletes participating in the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling.

The new Olympic cycle’s first World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 18-19.

Eighty-five trampoline and tumbling gymnasts from 15 countries will test their strength on the basis of the new Code of Points coming into force in 2017.

The qualifications to take place on the first day of the competitions will be followed by finals the next day.

At these events, Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Ilya Grishunin, Oleg Piunov, Ruslan Aghamirov, Sviatlana Makshtarova and Veronika Zemlianaia in the trampoline individual and synchro pairs programs, as well as Mikhail Malkin on the tumbling track.

