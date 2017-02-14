Date: 14 February 2017 00:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

A ceremony to open the House of Azerbaijan has been held in Barcelona.

An initiative of Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona, the House opened through support of Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Spain.

The event brought together Azerbaijanis living and studying in Catalonia.

Addressing the event, chairman of Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona Karim Karimov described the opening of the House of Azerbaijan as an important event.

House of Azerbaijan opens in Barcelona