Date: 14 February 2017 21:46

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the public holiday of the Republic of Serbia.

I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries, our cooperation, which is based on mutual trust and support, will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our peoples.

Please accept my sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Serbia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 February 2017

His Excellency Mr Tomislav Nikolic, President of the Republic of Serbia