Azerbaijan approves action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity"

Date: 15 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has issued an order approving an action plan as 2017 was announced a “Year of Islamic Solidarity" in the country.

Under the action plan, the Service of State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs will coordinate the organization of the implementation of the Action Plan.

The action plan also highlights events to be held in the country and abroad with the aim of promoting Islamic solidarity and strengthening solidarity between Islam and other religions.


