Date: 15 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

“The trip to Jojug Marjanli village is very interesting to us. We saw patriotism of the Azerbaijani people when we visited a family living in the village,” Bulgarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Maya Hristova has told journalists. “This is a spirit of patriotism and we felt it.”

The ambassador said she hopes that more people will move here and many schools and kindergartens will be built in the village.

Bulgarian ambassador: We saw Azerbaijanis` patriotism through family in Jojug Marjanli