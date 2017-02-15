Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Ziya Məmmədov, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Bulgarian ambassador: We saw Azerbaijanis` patriotism through family in Jojug Marjanli

Date: 15 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

“The trip to Jojug Marjanli village is very interesting to us. We saw patriotism of the Azerbaijani people when we visited a family living in the village,” Bulgarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Maya Hristova has told journalists. “This is a spirit of patriotism and we felt it.”

The ambassador said she hopes that more people will move here and many schools and kindergartens will be built in the village.


