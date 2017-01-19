Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Ziya Məmmədov, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani minister to attend Global Meeting of World Tourism Forum 

Date: 15 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev will take part in the Global Meeting of the World Tourism Forum that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on 16-18 February.

Garayev will deliver a speech at a round table for the ministers of tourism.

On the sidelines of the event, he will hold a series of meetings to discuss the organizational issues relating to the 4th Global Intercultural Dialogue Forum due to take place in Baku this May.


