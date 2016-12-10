Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Ziya Məmmədov, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Her Excellency Ms Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of the Republic Lithuania

Date: 15 February 2017 20:46

Dear Ms President,

I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania.

I believe that Azerbaijan-Lithuania friendship and cooperation, our constantly developing political, economic and cultural ties will further contribute to prosperity of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Lithuania lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 February 2016


