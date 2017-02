Date: 16 February 2017 19:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national wrestling team have defeated Russia in their opening match of the Group A in the Freestyle World Cup in Iran.

The result was 4-4 in individual matches and 16-16 in points, but Azerbaijan won the bout by 32-29 advantage in technical points.

Azerbaijani wrestlers will next face Georgia and USA.

Azerbaijani wrestlers win opening match at Freestyle World Cup