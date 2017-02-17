Over 70 killed in suicide blast triggered by IS at Pakistan Sufi shrine

Date: 17 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

At least 72 people were killed and more than 150 others injured when a suspected suicide attacker blew himself up at a Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Thursday, the latest in a string of terror attacks in the country this week, Hindustan Times.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander situated in Sehwan, 132 km from Jamshoro and around 140 km from Hyderabad.

“At least 72 are dead and over 150 have been injured,” senior police officer Shabbir Sethar told Reuters, adding that the death toll was likely to rise.

The IS claimed responsibility for the bombing, the terror group’s news agency Amaq reported.

A spokesman for medical charity Edhi said the attacker appeared to have targeted the women’s wing of the shrine, and around 30 children accompanying their mothers were dead.

