Istanbul, February 17, AZERTAC

Declaration of 2017 “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev is a challenge for global peace. This initiative is of pivotal importance and includes all progressive approaches’, Mehmet Akarca, Director-General of Press and Information, who is also Senior Advisor to the Turkish Prime Minister, said to the AZERTAC correspondent in his interview.

Noting that in the period when the Islamic religion is undergoing every threats the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” initiative by the Azerbaijani President is welcomed by entire Moslem world, Mehmet Akarca said: “President Ilham Aliyev is a politician and statesman known with his pragmatic decisions and resolute position. I think, the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” initiative will also promote speedy development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. Our brotherly countries have common position in all questions of world significance and can jointly withstand the unfair attacks on Islam. The joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will give successful results”.

“Azerbaijan is already known as a country of sports over the world and this initiative is the unity of theory and practice. By hosting Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, the country will write another glorious page in the history of world sports. This is a chance to the Moslem nations to demonstrate their sports and development of culture together”, Turkish Prime Minister’s Senior Advisor stressed. He expressed confidence the people 0f Azerbaijan would achieve admiring results in both questions as the country have excellent chances and necessary experience.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special correspondent

‘President Ilham Aliyev's solidarity initiative is challenge for global peace’, Advisor to Prime Minister of Turkey