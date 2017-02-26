Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform concerned about escalation of violence on line of contact

Date: 26 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform has said it is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence on the line of contact.

“What is happening on the line of contact is yet another warning that the conflict should be immediately solved,” the platform said in a statement.

The platform urged the sides to cease hostilities and solve the conflict in accordance with international law. “We also urge the OSCE Minsk Group to take resolute steps towards continuing the peace talks and finding a soonest solution to the problem,” the platform said.

