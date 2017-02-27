President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Pakistan for a visit

Date: 28 February 2017 15:46

Islamabad, February 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to attend the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

The head of state was welcomed by high-ranking officials of Pakistan.

Then gun salutes were fired, and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were played.

