Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Iran's ability in increasing oil export uncertain – expert

Iran's ability in increasing oil export uncertain – expert
07:07 7 Aprel 2015
85 İqtisadiyyat
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Khalid Kazimov - Trend:

Germany, Spain, and Greece are likely to start buying Iranian oil after a prospective June 30 comprehensive nuclear deal, Mehrdad Emadi, consultant at the U.K.-based Betamatrix International Consultancy told Trend April 6.

Although Germany has not made a decision yet on increasing oil imports, Spain and Greece have both been old customers of Iran's oil.

Iranian National Oil Company’s Director Of International Affairs Mohsen Qamsari says that some EU member states are ready for the international sanctions on Iran to be removed in order to start importing oil from Iran.

Iran and the group 5+1 (the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) are in talks over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. If they succeed in striking a deal, Western sanctions on Iran's economy would be lifted.

Before Western sanctions, Iran used to export 2.2 million barrels of crude per day, 18 percent of that was exported to EU.

The EU reduced its oil import from Iran in early 2012, to fully stop the trade by the mid-year.

Emadi says that by giving discount, Iran can once more increase its oil export.

The expert said that traditional customers of the Iranian oil such as Italy and France are likely to get back to the Iranian oil market more slowly because they have conducted tight trade relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Except for Turkey, Iran is now selling almost all of its oil to Asian markets, with China buying almost half of it.

India, Japan, and South Korea are the other main customers.

Emadi says that if Iran increases it heavy crude output, it would have to give more discount to attract customers.

The larger part of oil produced in Iran comes with an API of about 30° and high sulfur content, although some part of the country’s output is light, with higher API and lower sulfur.

Crude Oil Qualities in Iran

Product Name

API gravity

Sulphur content (as % of mass)

Doroud

34°

2.5%

Foroozan Blend

29.7°

2.34%

Iran Heavy

30.2°

1.77%

Iran Light

33.1°

1.50%

Lavan Blend

34.2°

1.93%

Mediterranean Sidi Kerir (Heavy)

30°

[Mediterranean Sidi Kerir (Light)

34°

Nowruz/Soroush

18-19°

3.4-3.5%

Sirri

33.4°

1.81%

Iran shut down some of its oil wells in 2012. But it is not clear what type of oil production it has reduced, or if wells are reopened, which type of oil’s production will increase.

On the other hand, 80 percent of Iran’s operating oil fields are in their second half- life, that is, each year their production decreases by 8 to 13 percent.

Having in mind that since 2007 Iran has not been able to turn any new oil field operational, it is not clear how much the country will boost its oil production when wells are reopened.

Iran might succeed in selling more oil to Eastern markets to some extent, witnessed by the fact that right now it stores 30 million barrels of oil stored in tankers; but since contracts with Eastern countries are usually termed one year, and with an eye to the surplus oil in market right now, it cannot be decided how much Iran can increase its oil export to Asian markets.

Follow us on Twitter @TRENDNewsAgency

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/business/energy/2380808.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

Irans ability in increasing oil export uncertain expert
en.trend.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Azərbaycanda yaşayış sahələrini satmaq öhdəliyi ilə kirayəyə vermə mexanizmi yaradılır

Azərbaycanda yaşayış sahələrini satmaq öhdəliyi ilə kirayəyə vermə mexanizmi yaradılır

25 Yanvar 2019 20:33
Kürdəmirdə yol tikintisinin davam etdirilməsinə

Kürdəmirdə yol tikintisinin davam etdirilməsinə 8,8 milyon manat ayrılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 19:33
Növbəti 3 gün ərzində dolları bu qiymətə alacaqsınız

Növbəti 3 gün ərzində dolları bu qiymətə alacaqsınız- Mərkəzi Bank

25 Yanvar 2019 19:28
“Made in Azerbaijan” brendi altında layihələr beynəlxalq müsabiqəyə təqdim edilib

“Made in Azerbaijan” brendi altında layihələr beynəlxalq müsabiqəyə təqdim edilib

25 Yanvar 2019 17:43
“Azərxalça”nın məhsulları İsveç bazarında (FOTO)

“Azərxalça”nın məhsulları İsveç bazarında (FOTO)

25 Yanvar 2019 17:36
Yanvarın 28-nə MANATIN MƏZƏNNƏSİ

Yanvarın 28-nə MANATIN MƏZƏNNƏSİ

25 Yanvar 2019 17:23
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Lənkəranda külli miqdarda narkotik vasitə dövriyyədən çıxarılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:08

İkisi azyaşlı olmaqla 4 nəfər liftdə qalıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:05

Magistraturaya sənəd qəbulunun vaxtı açıqlanıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:04

İlk İtaliya-Azərbaycan Film Festivalı ilə bağlı mətbuat konfransı keçirilib

25 Yanvar 2019 23:02

Qızılca, məxmərək, suçiçəyi - Onları necə fərqləndirməli və necə qorunmalı?

25 Yanvar 2019 22:57

Çuğundurun bilmədiyimiz 6 faydası - Süfrənizdən əskik etməyin

25 Yanvar 2019 22:52

Ucarda ağır yol qəzası baş verib, yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Sevdiyin insan barədə düşüncələr hipertonıya və stresdən xilas edir

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Həftəsonu ölkədə qızıl və gümüş bahalaşdı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36

Telefonun batareyası partladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36