Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Google teams up with Yubico to build a USB-C Titan Security Key

Google teams up with Yubico to build a USB-C Titan Security Key
17:34 16 Oktyabr 2019
2 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Google has a new security tool will appeal to people with a lot of USB-C devices. On Monday, the company announced a new version of its Titan Security Key that features a USB-C connector, and you'll be able to buy the accessory starting tomorrow for $40 from the Google Store.
 
The key is compatible with all three major desktop operating systems -- Chrome OS, macOS and Windows -- as well as Android. For iOS support, you'll need a Lightning-equipped key like the YubiKey 5Ci. Additionally, Google says the key features the same secure hardware element and firmware that's built into its two existing Titan Keys.
 
Like those keys, it's also FIDO compliant, meaning it will work out of the box with password managers like 1Password, as well as websites like Dropbox, Facebook and Twitter. All you need to do is plug the key into your device and you'll be able to authenticate your identity -- useful if you'd like to enroll in Google's Advanced Protection Program. To make the small, USB drive-sized device, Google partnered with Yubico, which makes the 5Ci mentioned above and is considered one of the leaders in the space.
 
If you're not familiar with physical security keys, they're considered one of the more effective ways to protect yourself online. In 2018, Google began requiring all of its 85,000 employees to start using security keys. Since then, the company said it hasn't seen a single instance of a successful phishing attack. At $40, Google's new security key is among the most affordable options you can buy today. Starting tomorrow, Google will also offer its Bluetooth and USB-A Titan Security Key bundle as two products you can purchase separately. Between the three keys, there are now a lot of options for people who want to take that extra step to secure their logins.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-63499-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Google teams up with Yubico to build USB-C Titan Security Key
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

25 Oktyabr 2019 13:08
Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

25 Oktyabr 2019 12:35
Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

25 Oktyabr 2019 11:35
Mühəndislər barmaq jestlərini müəyyənləşdirən bilərzik hazırlayıblar

Mühəndislər barmaq jestlərini müəyyənləşdirən bilərzik hazırlayıblar

25 Oktyabr 2019 10:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

İki qeyri-kommersiya təşkilatı Maliyyə Nazirliyində akkreditasiya olunub

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:52

ARDNF dövlət büdcəsinə 7,5 milyard manat vəsait transfer edib

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:50

Cem Yılmazın gözlənilən komediyası “CinemaPlus”da - VİDEO - FOTO

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:47

Berdiməhəmmədov: "Qoşulmama Hərəkatı qlobal iqtisadi proseslərdə yaxından iştirak etməlidir"

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:42

“Xəzər” TV-dən Murad Arifə qadağa

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:40

Bakıda su quyusundan meyit tapıldı

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:36

Pakistan Prezidenti Bakıdan dünyaya SƏSLƏNDİ: On illərdir o torpaqlar...

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:33

Qanda şəkərin səviyyəsini və insulini normaya salan MEYVƏ

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:33

Xırdalanda yeni qaz kəməri istifadəyə verilib

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:32

Arif Alvi: "Azərbaycanın sədrliyi dövründə Pakistan Qoşulmama Hərəkatına dəstəyini əsirgəməyəcək"

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:32