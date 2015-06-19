PACE Secretariat: Azerbaijan needs to nominate new candidates for post of judge at ECHR

[ 19 June 2015 15:52 ]





Strasbourg. Fuad Gulubeyli – APA . Election of new judges representing Azerbaijan at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is expected to be held at next sessions of PACE – in October or January.

As the list of three candidates put forward by Azerbaijan was not approved by the PACE, Azerbaijan needs to send a new list of candidates and they should go through all the procedures, PACE Secretariat told APA.

The term of office of Azerbaijani judge Khanlar Hajiyev at the ECHR expires in October 2015. If elections of new judges are held in January session of the PACE, Khanlar Hajiyev will remain in his post until a new judge is elected.

PACE Committee rejected the list of three candidates (Azerbaijani representative to the European Court of Human Rights, Chingiz Asgerov, judge of Baku Appeal Court Aygun Abdullayeva and judge of Baku Administrative-Economic Court N 1, Vusala Bakhyshova) to the ECHR sent by Azerbaijan. It was explained by the lack of their work experience. The assembly asked the Azerbaijani government to submit new candidates.

