Putin orders internal probe into doping claims against Russia

00:42 12 Noyabr 2015
On Monday, an independent investigative commission, set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), issued a report accusing Russia of numerous violations of global anti-doping codes and recommended the country be banned from international athletics, including the 2016 Olympics.

"It is necessary to carry out our own investigation and ensure the most open cooperation with international bodies [in probe on doping allegations]," Putin said at a meeting with officials from various Russian sports federations.

"We must do everything possible to protect our athletes from banned substances…as the competition should be fair and promoting sportsmanship," Putin added.

