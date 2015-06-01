Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

İFAM folk scene organized in Baku in anticipation of first European Games (PHOTO)

İFAM folk scene organized in Baku in anticipation of first European Games (PHOTO)
11:52 1 İyun 2015
40 Digər
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

IFAM on Stage is a folk scene, which gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, ear for music and talent in anticipation of the first European Games Baku 2015.

This scene gives the opportunity to perform before an audience not to only professional artists, but also the fans for demonstration of support for the first European Games.

İFAM folk scene, organized in anticipation of the first European Games Baku 2015, is open from 5 p.m. (GMT + 5 hours) to 9 p.m. until the end of the Games for everyone who wants to sing a song, dance, tell a poem, as well as fruitfully spend their free time.

Baku 2015 is the first-ever European Games, an exciting and innovative multi-sport event for the continent that will take place on June 12-28, 2015.

There will be a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.

Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

Edited by CN

Follow us on Twitter @TRENDNewsAgency

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/azerbaijan/baku2015/2400736.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

İFAM folk scene organized in Baku in anticipation of first European Games PHOTO
en.trend.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Tovuzda 29 yaşlı oğlan güllələnib

Tovuzda 29 yaşlı oğlan güllələnib

25 Yanvar 2019 22:17
Gürcüstanın hökumət rəsmisi müsəlman icmasının qayğıları ilə maraqlanıb

Gürcüstanın hökumət rəsmisi müsəlman icmasının qayğıları ilə maraqlanıb

25 Yanvar 2019 21:57
Gürcü deputat: “Erməni hərbçiyə büstün qoyulmasını bitmiş məsələ hesab edirəm"

Gürcü deputat: “Erməni hərbçiyə büstün qoyulmasını bitmiş məsələ hesab edirəm"

25 Yanvar 2019 21:42
Vertolyot turist təyyarəsi ilə toqquşdu - Ölənlər və yaralananlar var - FOTO

Vertolyot turist təyyarəsi ilə toqquşdu - Ölənlər və yaralananlar var - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 21:38
İtaliyada vertolyot təyyarə ilə toqquşub, ölənlər və yaralananlar var

İtaliyada vertolyot təyyarə ilə toqquşub, ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:17
Maykl Pompeo BMT Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının Venesuelaya dair iclasına qatılacaq

Maykl Pompeo BMT Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının Venesuelaya dair iclasına qatılacaq

25 Yanvar 2019 21:02
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

2020-ci ildə "Vatsap" və "İnstaqram" OLMAYACAQ - ŞOK QƏRAR

25 Yanvar 2019 22:23

Krallıq gəlini İnstaqramda yeni trendə start verdi - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 22:22

Tovuzda 29 yaşlı oğlan güllələnib

25 Yanvar 2019 22:17

Leninin iki portreti hərracda 140 min funt-sterlinqə satılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 22:17

Telefonun batareyası partladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:07

Prezident SƏRƏNCAM imzaladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:03

Gürcüstanın hökumət rəsmisi müsəlman icmasının qayğıları ilə maraqlanıb

25 Yanvar 2019 21:57

Çində "Microsoft"un "Bing" axtarış sistemi qadağan edilib

25 Yanvar 2019 21:57

Nazir göstəriş verdi: DYP-nin şöbə rəisləri Lənkərana getdi - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 21:53

Günəş Sistemində yeni, nəhəng səma cismi kəşf edildi - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 21:52