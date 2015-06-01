İFAM folk scene organized in Baku in anticipation of first European Games (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

IFAM on Stage is a folk scene, which gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, ear for music and talent in anticipation of the first European Games Baku 2015.

This scene gives the opportunity to perform before an audience not to only professional artists, but also the fans for demonstration of support for the first European Games.

İFAM folk scene, organized in anticipation of the first European Games Baku 2015, is open from 5 p.m. (GMT + 5 hours) to 9 p.m. until the end of the Games for everyone who wants to sing a song, dance, tell a poem, as well as fruitfully spend their free time.

Baku 2015 is the first-ever European Games, an exciting and innovative multi-sport event for the continent that will take place on June 12-28, 2015.



There will be a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.



Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

