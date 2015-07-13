Collapse of military barracks in Russian city of Omsk: 12 killed, 19 injured

[ 13 July 2015 10:11 ]





Baku – APA . The death toll in the collapse of Russian Airborne Troops barracks in the Russian City of Omsk has reached 12 people, another 19 are in hospital, the Defense Ministry's press service told RIA Novosti.

"As of 06:00 a.m. on July 13, 31 soldiers have been removed from the rubble, 12 of them were dead, 19 soldiers have been taken to hospitals," — said spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the entire staff of the training center has been tested.

Rescuers continue searching for 11 soldiers on the site, the press service reported.

A criminal case has been launched on three items of Article “Negligence” of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators and officers of Chief Military Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene.



