Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Collapse of military barracks in Russian city of Omsk: 12 killed, 19 injured

09:13 13 İyul 2015
50 Dünya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

[ 13 July 2015 10:11 ]

Baku – APA. The death toll in the collapse of Russian Airborne Troops barracks in the Russian City of Omsk has reached 12 people, another 19 are in hospital, the Defense Ministry's press service told RIA Novosti.

"As of 06:00 a.m. on July 13, 31 soldiers have been removed from the rubble, 12 of them were dead, 19 soldiers have been taken to hospitals," — said spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

 

According to him, the entire staff of the training center has been tested.

 

Rescuers continue searching for 11 soldiers on the site, the press service reported.

 

A criminal case has been launched on three items of Article “Negligence” of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators and officers of Chief Military Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene.

 

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.apa.az/xeber_collapse_of_military_barracks_in_russian_229640.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

Collapse of military barracks in Russian city of Omsk 12 killed 19 injured
en.apa.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

İspaniyanın səhiyyə sistemində dörd min tibb mütəxəssisi çatışmır

İspaniyanın səhiyyə sistemində dörd min tibb mütəxəssisi çatışmır

25 Yanvar 2019 21:32
Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:05
Yunanıstan parlamentində Makedoniya üçün səsvermə keçirildi

Yunanıstan parlamentində Makedoniya üçün səsvermə keçirildi

25 Yanvar 2019 20:32
Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

25 Yanvar 2019 19:42
Timoşenko prezidentliyə namizəd oldu

Timoşenko prezidentliyə namizəd oldu

25 Yanvar 2019 19:32
Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

25 Yanvar 2019 19:29
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Robot-it yeni izləmə funksiyaları ilə təchiz ediləcək

25 Yanvar 2019 21:47

Gürcü deputat: “Erməni hərbçiyə büstün qoyulmasını bitmiş məsələ hesab edirəm"

25 Yanvar 2019 21:42

İki gənc dronla yadplanetli gəmini lentə aldı - VİDEO

25 Yanvar 2019 21:42

Toyda bəy və gəlinə elə bir şey hədiyyə etdilər ki...

25 Yanvar 2019 21:39

Əl ilə yazmaqdan imtina edilməsi beyində dəyişiklik törədir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:37

Sumqayıtda qadına bıçaqla xəsarət yetirən şəxs saxlanılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 21:36

İspaniyanın səhiyyə sistemində dörd min tibb mütəxəssisi çatışmır

25 Yanvar 2019 21:32

Afət Nəsimini yuxuda görməsindən DANIŞDI

25 Yanvar 2019 21:27

Millimizin iki oyununun stadionu dəyişdirilib

25 Yanvar 2019 21:14

Messi milliyə QAYIDIR

25 Yanvar 2019 21:13