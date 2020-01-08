NATO-dan İranla bağlı AÇIQLAMA: "Dayandırın..."

God of war:Overview

To prepare for the release of the new God of War, I decided to go through all the previous parts of the series. Boot with historical baggage, explore game design, chips. See how the vision of David Jaffe (author of the first game) differs from the vision of Corey Barlog, who came after the debut of the franchise. When I told one of my colleagues about my grandiose plan, he caustically inquired: “Why? They are all the same. ” Then I thought that he was exaggerating jokes for the sake of. Good. He laughed, I laughed ... After that I went through the whole series in a week, except for games for PSP and Ascension, and ... The joke was not very funny. Too close to the truth. That is why the new God of War aroused my intense curiosity. For a franchise, as well as for developers from Santa Monica Studio, it is, in fact, more than just another blockbuster. This is a leap of faith. Rethinking a character whose image is firmly entrenched in popular culture is almost suicidally dangerous. Too much can go wrong. For example, the game will not please anyone at all: it will scare away old fans dissatisfied with the changes and will not attract new ones, because the last one to spit on the burdens of the god-like Spartan will continue. Game release trailer Despite all doubts and skepticism, the new God of War pleasantly surprised me. Not so much as to advise everyone you meet to buy a PS4 just for her sake, but ... dissecting how Corey Barlog re-edited his creation was extremely exciting. As well as traveling with Kratos and Atreus towards a new life. With pure parchment A year ago, in my preview, I hastened to compare God of War with The Last of Us. In fact, it is more appropriate to put the game on a par with Resident Evil 4. It's not about the zombie collective farmers and Spanish dwarfs - it's about the changed gameplay formula. This is not just a continuation in a new vein or a fresh start. This is generally another game in which familiar motives are constantly guessed. Should it be considered “canonical” and a worthy continuation of the series? Yes and no. God of War is still wonderfully inventive by the standards of AAA blockbusters. She’s still so tough and (sometimes even too) cruel. The course towards deconstruction and subsequent reprisals against mythological creatures and heroes has remained unchanged. When the directors of the game want the pulse to increase from the action several times, you continue to hammer on the attack button instinctively - even during cutscenes. In the story of the aged god of war, there is not only one little detail that was central to GoW 2 and 3 - terry idiocy. For all their budget, fiction, and the efforts of designers who deservedly bathed in the praise of the press, GoW are absurdly stupid, unpretentious slashers. But I say this without a trace of contempt.On the contrary, this is a meaningful, well-developed design philosophy: to ride a player on a roller coaster made in Hellenistic scenery and with as many dead loops as possible. But today's God of War is a story in a mythological setting, and not a place for extreme tourism. The difference may be small, but significant. It depends on her whether you like the updated Kratos or not. Kratos is a strict, but fair and extremely understanding father for Atreus. The game gives his Spartan conciseness not as a flaw, but as a feature of an already difficult character. Between two fjords If you were waiting for the release in the hope of tearing out Odin's remaining eye, riding Fenrir or breaking Thor's skull with Mjolnir, I have to disappoint you - there is nothing like this in God of War. Yes, it amazed me too. At heart, I was firmly convinced that Santa Monica Studio once again could not resist their inescapable craving for a meaningless epic ... But it turned out to be just an obsession. The new legend of Kratos is a chamber, very personal story about the atonement and consequences of their actions. This time, the hero does not serve as an errand boy at the gods and does not single-handedly overthrow the whole pantheon. Centuries after the disaster on Olympus, he found peace and happiness, devoting himself to an “ordinary”, human, life. It’s almost endless to joke that the expression on Kratos’s face does not change under any circumstances. But there is something special about the settled down god of war. He silently radiates power and endurance. One glance is enough to feel the load that he carries ... ... And the harder it is to see how his motionless, like eternal ice, determination is about to crack when he holds in his hands the ashes of his beloved woman. This powerful scene is revealed through music, facial expressions and details, not through words. Unfortunately, not for long. The bright ray in the life of Kratos, his wife Faye, tragically dies. Her last gifts to the heartbroken Spartan are the powerful ax Leviathan and little son Atreus. In exchange, Faye asked to dispel her ashes from the top of the highest mountain of all nine worlds. This is what the whole game will have to do: go along a long, intricate path that runs through the nine worlds of Norse mythology to fulfill the last request of the one that again gave hope. And along the way, of course, explore the wild northern lands, solve puzzles and break through hordes of magical creatures. Here is such a strange hybrid of GoW, Tomb Raider and The Last of Us - at least in terms of mechanics. The narrative moves towards the finale in a measured, almost melancholy, and the cold winds and snowy landscapes of Midgard emphasize this mood.The drive disappeared, the aggressive, customizing soundtrack disappeared. Events are gradually gaining scope and intensity, but the action does not get to the bar of the same God of War 3. Having defeated the final boss, I did not even understand that this, it turns out, was the climax of the plot. I don’t even know whether to envy Atreus or feel sorry for him. So small, but already embarked on such a long, difficult trip ... And he had seen enough of things that any other child would be chased in nightmares Global changes may disappoint some fans, but everything is justified by the ultimate goal: the developers decided not to work in breadth, but in depth. The narrowing of the scale of the action allowed them to focus on the details (the whole game seemed to be “shot in one take”, without mounting glues), shifting the emphasis from the colorful setting to the characters inside it. The player is invited not to shred the hordes of monsters, staring at the delightful backdrops, but to constantly monitor (third-person view, no fixed angles) the journey of the main characters. And there is something to monitor here. The main praise that I can award the narrative component of the game is that it works. Like the plot of The Last of Us, the God of War script is a simple but expertly told story. It’s not worth waiting for the prescribed characters and twisted intrigue from her. Everything is simple, familiar and without frills. Cute detail: Atreus still lacks paternal strength and dexterity to fearlessly do acrobatics. Therefoze,at such moments, he, as they say, sits dad on the neck. Ride me, big turtle! A look at a thousand sazhens Even from the very first trailer from E3 2016, it was clear that a lot of attention would be paid to the inner world of Kratos. But I did not think that Santa Monica Studio would be able to show it so ... human. I did not expect that the new Kratos in all seriousness could be called a deeply tragic character. And even more so I did not realize that the stern Spartan has a dry, but deadly, well-aimed sense of humor. From a usual, albeit a stylish "blank" for a player, a tattooed, deadly pale mountain of muscles was transformed into a stately gray-haired warrior. The legacy of previous games was not thrown overboard in the name of character development, but woven into his personality and character. The deaths of others lie on the god of war with a heavy burden. He deliberately buried the rage deep inside. He is laconic, reserved and prudent, sometimes even cold ... ... But the main thing is vulnerable. Kratos is afraid that his past, which he is hiding with all his might from his son, will completely deprive his family. This feeds the main conflict of the plot: the difficult relationship of a naive energetic boy and his sullen father, who does not want Atreus to repeat his mistakes. Watching how the characters change and gradually open to each other is no more boring than waving an ax.I am glad that the attention was paid not only to the duo of the protagonists: there are few secondary characters, but each meeting with them invariably gives pleasure. At the same time, you cannot label someone as a “villain” or “jester” - it is interesting to know the inhabitants of Midgard closer and closer with the passage of the plot. The blacksmiths Brock and Sindri are the main source of jokes and suppliers of the best equipment in Midgard. It looks like blockheads, but it was they who once forged Mjolnir and the chain on which Fenrir sits. It is amazing that the fame of the legendary masters did not hit them in the head The developers have worked hard to build the world. The adventures of Kratos and Atreus are neatly intertwined with Scandinavian mythology, and sometimes in a rather unexpected (shh, spoilers!) Way. During the game, you constantly come across all kinds of manuscripts, altars and legends. They expand your picture of the world, fill it with history and meaning. This helps you feel like only a small part of the setting, and not the luminary around which it revolves. The World Serpent Yormungand is a truly gigantic creation, even by the standards of the series. But in reality he is a polite, courteous and friendly friend. Let him, um, in a loud voice (read, “roar”) and you will not say All of the above are neat, well-thought out changes that reveal a favorite character and franchise from an unusual angle. If you don’t have a soul in the old lush Kratos, I suppose you won’t like them: the god of war now hardly even raises his voice. Despite this, however, there are two serious snags. The first is an open world. Yes! God of War is now an open world! Rather, large maps with side quests, which were, for example, in the last parts of Tomb Raider. Progress is still linear, and the locations, despite their seamlessness, do not differ in size from these of your "ordinary" levels. Progress is still linear, and the locations, despite their seamlessness, do not differ in size from these of your "ordinary" levels. Exploring them is exciting, but not always: you will not find any particularly valuable rewards in the remote corners of Midgard. In the possessions of the fire giants, Muspelheim, there is a series of tests with unique conditions - if you want to test your strength and experiment longer with the combat system. And in the foggy halls of Niflheim, you can fight against time, trying to advance as far as possible until the poisonous fog kills the heroes ... Unfortunately, you see the same locations several times: first you go along one route, then the second, then the third ... There’s enough running around here and there in familiar places. Sometimes there is a feeling that all these long walks are made solely so that Kratos and Atreus have time to talk or pour on the player an extra vat of exposure. Suppose this can be forgiven, because an unfinished "open" world does not break the entire gaming experience. Worse, for all its novelty and alienation from the covenants of the series, the fresh God of War paradoxically depends on its ancestors. It does not work as an independent story. The whole drama and the depth of immersion in the plot rests only on the fact that you already know who Kratos is and what he has seen in his lifetime. If God of War 2018 becomes your introduction to the series, there is a great risk that you will not understand what the matter is. Without a significant amount of background knowledge, instead of an unusual, fresh project in a stagnant franchise, you can see the pathos road movie about a silent lumberjack and his son. Hurry to see: the god of war converges in mortal combat with his sworn enemy - botany. I searched for grass in the forest witch's garden longer than I fought in the open world The developers clearly rely on you not having to explain anything. That you are already a fan. At the same time, one who likes a game that is radically different from his favorite series. Expectations are bold, but the quality of the project does not improve. Chop the shoulder Fights, in full accordance with the gloomy and cold tone of the game, now require the player to be more prudent. Forget about the jammed “square” on the controller, combo counter and blazing rage! Kratos has changed and now the grace of his dance of death prefers ruthless effectiveness. Oddly enough, the most cruel and tense moments of the game turn out to be the quietest at the same time. What, in your opinion, is worse - a psychopath splashing saliva or a calm, collected fighter, capable of tearing you to pieces in the blink of an eye? That's the same Since the game abandoned the fixed camera, you cannot see the entire battlefield.By primitive rapid pressing of buttons no one can beat anyone else. The leviathan, unlike the blades of Chaos, does not have a prohibitive radius of destruction, so disconnecting the brain and hammering on the gamepad, staring into the void, will not work. An enemy that is many times superior to you in number must be controlled. Formerly, the concept of flank for a series was an empty word. What difference does it have or not when the blades have such long chains? You can clobber everyone at once, having driven them together, or constantly use one or two attacks that hit the area around Kratos. Equipment son can and should be pumped. In battle, he will never be a burden: his arrows interrupt enemy attacks and significantly “soften” opponents for Kratos From now on, a stab in the back and poor positioning are really dangerous, Kratos's compact shield, of course, does not protect from all sides. Always be on the alert, create opportunities for attack, using an interactive environment and corporate reprisals. Assign goals to your goals. There will not seem enough even on the usual difficulty! Before putting a werewolf through the wort, it must be stunned. Oddly enough, fists are best suited for this purpose. And if you connect a series of blows with shots of Atreus, then even the strongest enemies will not have enough exposure I have never died in battle, passing the previous games of the series. I’ve never even tensed, which is already there. Foolishly stumbling into the abyss? This happened, and more than once. But here ... It seems to me that the combat mechanics of the new God of War can for the first time be called an all-out battle. Well, you know, when there is an exchange of blows and ingenuity is involved, rather than grabbing a crowd of brainless meat with fiery whips. By the way, about the lashes: Kratos’s arsenal is impoverished, but, as in the case with the plot, the developers compensate the quantity with an enviable quality. Leviathan is a magnificent, extremely flexible weapon to use. He knows how to be heavy when you need to cut a couple of skulls, and light as a feather when speed is more important than damage. After the throw, the ax must be returned manually - the boomerang effect is not automatic. This opens up the potential for many ligaments and makes Leviathan a tool rather than a weapon for slaughter. You can throw it on a large scale into a particularly nasty creature, turning it into a block of ice. While one enemy is immobilized, stun and tear in half the second. And then - to run away, in a jump, return Leviathan to the hand and chop on the ground, causing a large ice explosion. Beauty! True, sometimes you forget that the enchanted ax does not live its own life, and because of this you get stuck in stupid situations, but, as for me, this is a plus. More impressions. The hatchet, by the way, is constantly used to solve puzzles.Kill targets, switch knife switches or levers, or even completely freeze some mechanism to create space for maneuver If you don’t like the new thing at all, don’t worry. After about a third of the game, you will meet two old “friends” of Kratos, those on the chain. At first I was upset: the dynamics of the battle had changed so much, but now they want to roll it back! But no. The old and new weapons of Kratos do not replace, but complement each other, serving completely different purposes. In addition, the blades of Chaos in the new combat system feel cooler than before. From a visual point of view - just a sight for sore eyes. Customization of equipment was also added to the game: you are free to upgrade it, modify it with runes, spells, and other all sorts of things that slightly affect the characteristics. Armor can generally be changed. And in place of magical skills from previous games came runestones - two for weapons. Each one has a certain magic: a flash of hellish light that stuns enemies, an icy earthquake or a flurry of razor-sharp icicles. All this good is very useful, but it does not play the role of a magic wand and encourages you to experiment to try all-all-all, as well as switch skills if necessary. There are enough slots for customization, but you will not get confused in them. The solution is not new, but it is quite suitable as a substitute for "Greek" magic and weapons. In addition, weapons and armor visually change as you pump, and this is always a nice detail The same can be said about the updated skill tree. Of course, I would like even more variety, but spectacular and useful tricks are enough, and so In a word, the pace slowed down, and the mental load increased, albeit not by much. This is not Kingdom Come: Deliverance - just like in the old days, you can put a beginner behind the game, and he will easily get comfortable in battle. Found an ax on a stone As for the battle in God of War, there is almost nothing radically new, but it would not be scary if it were not for one colossal “but” - monotony. For many expected blockbuster with the support of one of the most experienced and wealthy studios, God of War is unacceptably often repeated. The same enemies, only of different colors, the same situations, the same method of reprisal, finally: exactly one finishing animation for each type of enemy. I would understand this, quit the game like that in 2007, but now ... Remember the battle with the troll from the premiere of the game? Think it's just a teaser? Not. This fight will be repeated ten more times. Ten. Only trolls will be tinted with a different gradient and beat not with fire, but with cold or poison. This is ridiculous! A disaster for a game that takes itself so seriously. Kratos is still very specific to human heads as fashion accessories.But I must say, this particular head is good. Chatty but good ... And I find no excuse for this gaping hole in game design. Definitely not a budget deficit and hardly a lack of time. There are no problems with the imagination and material of the primary sources - in some places it can be seen that the developers have interesting ideas regarding Scandinavian mythology. I can’t get rid of the feeling that monotony and somehow realized open world are fruits from one branch. An ill-conceived, somewhere overlooked (or thoughtlessly spied) solution that was too late to fix. Only one hunch puts everything in its place. I said a little earlier that God of War does not work as an independent project, remember? Perhaps the fact is that it was conceived in advance as a story with a sequel. There is no epic and impressive bestiary of mythical creatures here, because Santa Monica Studio does not want to reveal all the cards at once. Everything really amazing will be in the second or third part - the benefit of Corey Barlog has already openly stated that this is not the last game about Kratos. God of war The Place Beyond the Pines And this is actually worse than it sounds. You should catch yourself thinking that God of War is another product of the corporate assembly line, as the impression of the game irrevocably spoils. Again, they cut the whole and hard-knit story with a jigsaw to sell in pieces in different financial quarters. It’s just a shame. After all, I want to praise the game much more than it costs. You can only get into six or seven of the nine worlds - as part of the plot and free exploration. Asgard, Wanheim and Svartalvheim "closed by Odin." A pear hangs, you can’t eat ... Do not! More screenshots from God of War God of War, just as Kratos himself is covered in scars, is full of flaws. Sometimes very small, sometimes huge, like a wound from the blade of Olympus on the stomach. For his franchise, the current God of War is a milestone in evolution. The developers took a serious risk, radically changing the order of things. The formula was refreshed, prepared surprises and allowed the player to again feel like a pioneer, to see, feel and do something unusual. But for the industry as a whole, God of War does nothing worthy of attention. In isolation from previous games in the series, it is no more than just a good adventure. Not a masterpiece, although far from a failure. It remains to wait for the sequel and evaluate what the developers will reveal in it. The plot twist at the end alludes to something ... divine.