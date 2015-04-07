Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Baku hosts VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas, Trading-Transportation Conference

Baku hosts VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas, Trading-Transportation Conference
10:51 7 Aprel 2015
91 İqtisadiyyat
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9-10, the next, VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas and Trading-Transportation Conference will be held by the support of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) in Baku. The current year's conference is organized by the British "Confidence Capital" company and Baku High Oil School (BHOS). 
Report was told by the Public Relations Department of the High School.
As in previous years, the conference was dedicated to the founder of oil strategy provided dynamic development of modern Azerbaijan, the national leader Heydar Aliyev's anniversary this year.
The reports of international experts and senior officials and experts of fuel and energy complexes in the Caspian countries on the product, transportation of hydrocarbon resources and the current situation of their sale and prospects for the near future will be listened at the conference.
The conference will be a propitious platform for promoting the success of Azerbaijan's oil strategy and establishing business contacts among experts.
Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://report.az/en/energy/viii-international-caspian-oil-gas-trading-transportation-conference-to-be-held
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

Baku hosts VIII International Caspian Oil-Gas Trading-Transportation Conference
report.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Azərbaycanda yaşayış sahələrini satmaq öhdəliyi ilə kirayəyə vermə mexanizmi yaradılır

Azərbaycanda yaşayış sahələrini satmaq öhdəliyi ilə kirayəyə vermə mexanizmi yaradılır

25 Yanvar 2019 20:33
Kürdəmirdə yol tikintisinin davam etdirilməsinə

Kürdəmirdə yol tikintisinin davam etdirilməsinə 8,8 milyon manat ayrılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 19:33
Növbəti 3 gün ərzində dolları bu qiymətə alacaqsınız

Növbəti 3 gün ərzində dolları bu qiymətə alacaqsınız- Mərkəzi Bank

25 Yanvar 2019 19:28
“Made in Azerbaijan” brendi altında layihələr beynəlxalq müsabiqəyə təqdim edilib

“Made in Azerbaijan” brendi altında layihələr beynəlxalq müsabiqəyə təqdim edilib

25 Yanvar 2019 17:43
“Azərxalça”nın məhsulları İsveç bazarında (FOTO)

“Azərxalça”nın məhsulları İsveç bazarında (FOTO)

25 Yanvar 2019 17:36
Yanvarın 28-nə MANATIN MƏZƏNNƏSİ

Yanvarın 28-nə MANATIN MƏZƏNNƏSİ

25 Yanvar 2019 17:23
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Lənkəranda külli miqdarda narkotik vasitə dövriyyədən çıxarılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:08

İkisi azyaşlı olmaqla 4 nəfər liftdə qalıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:05

Magistraturaya sənəd qəbulunun vaxtı açıqlanıb

25 Yanvar 2019 23:04

İlk İtaliya-Azərbaycan Film Festivalı ilə bağlı mətbuat konfransı keçirilib

25 Yanvar 2019 23:02

Qızılca, məxmərək, suçiçəyi - Onları necə fərqləndirməli və necə qorunmalı?

25 Yanvar 2019 22:57

Çuğundurun bilmədiyimiz 6 faydası - Süfrənizdən əskik etməyin

25 Yanvar 2019 22:52

Ucarda ağır yol qəzası baş verib, yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Sevdiyin insan barədə düşüncələr hipertonıya və stresdən xilas edir

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Həftəsonu ölkədə qızıl və gümüş bahalaşdı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36

Telefonun batareyası partladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36