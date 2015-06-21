Baku 2015: Azerbaijani boxer in ¼ finals, 4 more boxers to fight today

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ilkin Izzet – Trend:

Five Azerbaijani boxers are to have matches on the tenth day of the Baku 2015 European Games on June 21.

One of them, Yana Alekseeva, competing in the women’s light weight boxing (57-60 kg), has already had her fight. In the 1/8 finals, she defeated Finland’s Mira Potkonen, 3-0, reaching ¼ finals.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Parviz Baghirov, competing in the men's welter boxing (69kg) will today face the Moldovan boxer Vasilii Belous.

Baghirov was exempt from taking part in the 1/16 finals, according to the draw.

Abdulkadir Abdullayev, the Azerbaijan heavyweight boxer (91 kg), will also have a match today. To reach the quarter-finals, he will face the Hungarian athlete Adam Hamori. Abdullayev was also exempt from participation in the 1/16 finals.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Collazo Sotomayor will have a fight today in the light welter (64kg) boxing event’s 1/8 finals with Moldova’s Dmitri Galagot.

The Azerbaijani athlete, Xaybula Musalov, who was also exempt from the 1/16 finals, will be the last Azerbaijani boxer to have a fight today.

In a match in the middleweight (75kg) boxing event’s 1/8 finals, he will face the Frenchman Christian Mbilli Assomo-Hallier.

The European Games that kicked off in Baku June 12, will last till June 28. There is a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports.

More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe came to Baku to represent their nations over 17 days of competition. Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

