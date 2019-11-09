Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV AFİŞA

Bu gün dünyanın yaşıl meydanlarında futbol oyunları keçiriləcək.

Milli.Az sportal.az-a istinadən canlı yayımlanacaq qarşılaşmaların siyahısını təqdim edir:

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası

15:00 Qəbələ - Səbail - CBC Sport

17:30 Keşlə - Neftçi - CBC Sport

İngiltərə Premyer Liqası

16:30 Çelsi - Kristal Pelas - İdman TV, S Sport

19:00 Tottenhem - Şeffild Yunayted - İdman TV, S Sport

19:00 Sauthempton - Everton - TRT Spor

21:30 Lester Siti - Arsenal - S Sport

İspaniya La Liqası

16:00 Alaves - Real Valyadolid - Match! Football 1

19:00 Valensiya - Qranada - Match! Football 1

21:30 Eybar - Real Madrid - CBC Sport, Match! Football 1

00:00 Barselona - Selta - CBC Sport, Match! TV

İtaliya A Seriyası

18:00 Breşiya - Torino - beIN Sports 3

21:00 İnter - Verona - Match! Football 2, beIN Sports 4

23:45 Napoli - Cenoa - Match! Football 2, beIN Sports 4

Almaniya Bundesliqası

18:30 Herta - Leyptsiq - Match! Football 3, S Sport+

18:30 Şalke - Fortuna - S Sport 2

21:30 Bayern Münhen - Borussiya Dortmund - İdman TV, Match! TV, S Sport 2

Fransa I Liqası

20:30 Brest - PSJ - Match! Football 3, beIN Sports 3

23:00 Monako - Dijon - beIN Sports MAX 1

23:00 Lill - Mets - beIN Sports 3

23:00 Reyms - Anje - Match! Football 3

Rusiya Premyer Liqası

15:00 Rubin - Dinamo - Match! Premier

17:30 Rostov - Tambov - Match! Premier

20:30 Spartak - Krılya Sovetov - Match! Premier

Türkiyə Super Liqası

16:00 Gənclərbirliyi - Kayserispor - beIN Sports 2

18:30 Rizəspor - Antalyaspor - beIN Sports 2

18:30 Sivasspor - Konyaspor - beIN Sports 1

21:00 Qaziantepspor - Qalatasaray - beIN Sports 1

Milli.Az

You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.