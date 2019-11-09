Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV AFİŞA

Bu gün dünyanın yaşıl meydanlarında futbol oyunları keçiriləcək.
Milli.Az sportal.az-a istinadən canlı yayımlanacaq qarşılaşmaların siyahısını təqdim edir:
Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası
15:00 Qəbələ - Səbail - CBC Sport
17:30 Keşlə - Neftçi - CBC Sport
İngiltərə Premyer Liqası
16:30 Çelsi - Kristal Pelas - İdman TV, S Sport
19:00 Tottenhem - Şeffild Yunayted - İdman TV, S Sport
19:00 Sauthempton - Everton - TRT Spor
21:30 Lester Siti - Arsenal - S Sport
İspaniya La Liqası
16:00 Alaves - Real Valyadolid - Match! Football 1
19:00 Valensiya - Qranada - Match! Football 1
21:30 Eybar - Real Madrid - CBC Sport, Match! Football 1
00:00 Barselona - Selta - CBC Sport, Match! TV
İtaliya A Seriyası
18:00 Breşiya - Torino - beIN Sports 3
21:00 İnter - Verona - Match! Football 2, beIN Sports 4
23:45 Napoli - Cenoa - Match! Football 2, beIN Sports 4
Almaniya Bundesliqası
18:30 Herta - Leyptsiq - Match! Football 3, S Sport+
18:30 Şalke - Fortuna - S Sport 2
21:30 Bayern Münhen - Borussiya Dortmund - İdman TV, Match! TV, S Sport 2
Fransa I Liqası
20:30 Brest - PSJ - Match! Football 3, beIN Sports 3
23:00 Monako - Dijon - beIN Sports MAX 1
23:00 Lill - Mets - beIN Sports 3
23:00 Reyms - Anje - Match! Football 3
Rusiya Premyer Liqası
15:00 Rubin - Dinamo - Match! Premier
17:30 Rostov - Tambov - Match! Premier
20:30 Spartak - Krılya Sovetov - Match! Premier
Türkiyə Super Liqası
16:00 Gənclərbirliyi - Kayserispor - beIN Sports 2
18:30 Rizəspor - Antalyaspor - beIN Sports 2
18:30 Sivasspor - Konyaspor - beIN Sports 1
21:00 Qaziantepspor - Qalatasaray - beIN Sports 1
