President Aliyev, his spouse attends opening of residential building for visually impaired people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a residential building for visually impaired people.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov informed the president of the conditions created in the building. He said there are 132 apartments in the 12-storey building.

The president met with a group of the residents of the building.

Aliyev presented apartment certificates to the residents, and posed for photos together with them.

The president and his spouse viewed several apartments.

President Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva then attended the opening of the building of the medical and social expert commission No 8 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the ministry’s Narimanov district center for social protection of population.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building. Then the president and his spouse viewed the building.

Follow us on Twitter @TRENDNewsAgency