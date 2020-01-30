Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with S Pen, 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras announced

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with S Pen, 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras announced
15:34 30 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Samsung has announced Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which is the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S6 that was introduced last year. It is powered by a Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 SoC with Qualcomm X50 5G modem. Other specifications are similar including a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA screen, quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN, in-display fingerprint scanner, 8-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It has a 5.7mm slim metal body and weighs 420g.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specifications are as follows:
 
10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display
Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
Android 10 with One UI 2
13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera
8MP front-facing camera
Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 ×5.7mm; Weight: 420g
5G, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C, POGO pin
7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes in Mountain Gray color, is priced at 999,900 Korean Won ($847 / Rs. 60,455) and will go on sale in Korea starting from tomorrow, January 30th.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65969-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with Pen 105-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display dual rear cameras announced
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

30 Yanvar 2020 17:35
Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

30 Yanvar 2020 12:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Tramp: “ABŞ ölkədə koronavirusla bağlı vəziyyəti nəzarət altında saxlayır”

31 Yanvar 2020 02:37

Venesiya UNESKO-nun "qara siyahısı"na salına bilər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:32

Soyuqdəymənin qarşısını alan İNANILMAZ VASİTƏ

31 Yanvar 2020 02:23

Rusiyada 14 Çin vətəndaşı səhhətlərində yaranan problemlərlə bağlı həkimlərə müraciət ediblər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:22

İtaliyada ilk koronavirusa yoluxma qeydə alınıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:57

Futzal üzrə millinin hücumçusu: “Finala çıxmaq şansımız böyükdür”

31 Yanvar 2020 01:42

Hindistanda bir kişi təxminən 20 uşağı girov götürüb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:36

Koronavirusla mübarizə üçün 2 günə böyük xəstəxana tikildi - FOTO

31 Yanvar 2020 01:32

Bakıda 26 yaşlı gənc bıçaqlanıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:22

Gövdəsi parçalanan təyyarənin yeni testləri keçirildi

31 Yanvar 2020 01:18