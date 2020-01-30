Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with S Pen, 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras announced

Samsung has announced Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which is the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S6 that was introduced last year. It is powered by a Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 SoC with Qualcomm X50 5G modem. Other specifications are similar including a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA screen, quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN, in-display fingerprint scanner, 8-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It has a 5.7mm slim metal body and weighs 420g.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specifications are as follows:



10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with One UI 2

13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 ×5.7mm; Weight: 420g

5G, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C, POGO pin

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes in Mountain Gray color, is priced at 999,900 Korean Won ($847 / Rs. 60,455) and will go on sale in Korea starting from tomorrow, January 30th.









You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.