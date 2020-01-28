Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Microsoft forced to create a free Windows 7 update just days after updates ended

Microsoft forced to create a free Windows 7 update just days after updates ended
17:34 28 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Microsoft released its final public security updates for Windows 7 earlier this month, ending support for the operating system after more than 10 years. While the final updates looked pretty routine, Microsoft has now revealed that one is causing wallpaper issues for some Windows 7 users. “After installing KB4534310, your desktop wallpaper might display as black when set to Stretch,” admits Microsoft. It seems to only be affecting stretched wallpapers, and fit, fill, tile, or center options are still working for Windows 7 users.
 
It’s an embarrassing bug, introduced just as Microsoft was supposed to stop supporting Windows 7. It also left Microsoft with the dilemma of introducing an obvious bug that customers would then have to pay to get fixed.
 
While Microsoft initially said it was working on a Windows 7 fix that would only be available “for organizations who have purchased Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU),” the software giant changed its mind overnight and now says the fix will be available to everyone running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1. Bizarrely, this means Microsoft has to extend its Windows 7 support to fix a bug it has introduced.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65894-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Microsoft forced to create free Windows update just days after updates ended
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

28 Yanvar 2020 15:35
“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

28 Yanvar 2020 15:03
Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Bu gün Azərbaycan və Ermənistanın XİN rəhbərləri görüşəcək

29 Yanvar 2020 07:02

"Facebook"un işində problemlər yaranıb

29 Yanvar 2020 06:55

Suriya ordusu İdlibin Maarət-an-Numan şəhərini azad edib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:47

Fransada nümayişlərdə istifadə olunan "GLİ-F4" qumbaraları qadağan edilib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:32

Sadio Manenin son durumu məlum oldu

29 Yanvar 2020 05:57

"Mançester Yunayted" azarkeşləri klubun vitse-prezidentinin evinə hücum ediblər

29 Yanvar 2020 05:52

Brejnevin rezidensiyası satışa çıxarıldı

29 Yanvar 2020 05:32

Dekabr ayında qəzaya uğrayan "Bek Air" aviaşirkətinə məxsus təyyarənin ikinci pilotu ölüb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:29

ABŞ-ın İraqdakı səfirliyinə hücum zamanı 50 hərbçi xəsarət alıb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:07

Adi bildirçin "İlin quşu" seçilib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:32