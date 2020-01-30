Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Tim Cook: 5G is still in its early innings, even if Samsung or Huawei are already selling compatible phones

Tim Cook: 5G is still in its early innings, even if Samsung or Huawei are already selling compatible phones
17:34 30 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Big players like Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi are already selling 5G compatible smartphones. But Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that the next-generation wireless network is still in its infancy. He also excluded any question about a possible iPhone 5G to come. “As far as 5G is concerned, we are in the early stages of its global deployment.” said Tim Cook in response to an analyst’s question about Apple’s potential plans to bring 5G connectivity to future iPhone.
 
Comments by Steve Jobs’ successor when the company’s first-quarter results are released come as several rumors indicate that Apple is developing 5G iPhones for a planned launch in September, as Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities say. However, Tim Cook declined to comment on the company’s plans for 5G, except to imply that the slow deployment of this technology in the United States could be a cause for concern for Apple. “I think it’s important, when you think about 5G, to look at the different deployment schedules around the world”. “Some of them are very different from what you might see here. It is very important.”
 
5G has been the main tech subject for years, but in 2019 many smartphone manufacturers and mobile operators started implementing this technology on a larger scale. Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, is for example available in a 5G variant. Android phone manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo and LG also sell 5G compatible devices.
 
Apple released record results on Tuesday (January 28th) in its first-quarter report. Sales of iPhones and Apple connected products for the holiday season resulted in a 9% increase in sales. IPhone revenue also resumed growth after four consecutive quarters of the year-over-year decline, largely due to the iPhone 11 lineup.
 
For the future, Apple could count on an iPhone SE 2 (aka iPhone 9) intended for owners of iPhone 6 and earlier. In addition to those who find the iPhone 11 too large or too expensive. It could also come out in March.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65981-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Tim Cook 5G is still in its early innings even if Samsung or Huawei are already selling compatible phones
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

30 Yanvar 2020 17:35
Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

30 Yanvar 2020 12:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Tramp: “ABŞ ölkədə koronavirusla bağlı vəziyyəti nəzarət altında saxlayır”

31 Yanvar 2020 02:37

Venesiya UNESKO-nun "qara siyahısı"na salına bilər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:32

Soyuqdəymənin qarşısını alan İNANILMAZ VASİTƏ

31 Yanvar 2020 02:23

Rusiyada 14 Çin vətəndaşı səhhətlərində yaranan problemlərlə bağlı həkimlərə müraciət ediblər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:22

İtaliyada ilk koronavirusa yoluxma qeydə alınıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:57

Futzal üzrə millinin hücumçusu: “Finala çıxmaq şansımız böyükdür”

31 Yanvar 2020 01:42

Hindistanda bir kişi təxminən 20 uşağı girov götürüb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:36

Koronavirusla mübarizə üçün 2 günə böyük xəstəxana tikildi - FOTO

31 Yanvar 2020 01:32

Bakıda 26 yaşlı gənc bıçaqlanıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:22

Gövdəsi parçalanan təyyarənin yeni testləri keçirildi

31 Yanvar 2020 01:18